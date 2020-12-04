CAB announces insurance for 30 differently-abled cricketers

Kolkata, Dec 4 : The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has announced insurance cover for 30 differently-abled cricketers of all three categories — hearing impaired, visually challenged and physically challenged — for a year.

The association made the announcement on Thursday as they observed World Disability Day 2020 with their current crop of differently-abled cricketers at the Eden Gardens.

“The theme for this year of World Disability Day is to create a growing understanding that disability is part of the human condition. Keeping that in mind we have tried to do an inclusive program to make them a part of our efforts,” said CAB President Avishek Dalmiya.

“CAB is always committed to working for betterment of cricket and hence we have decided to facilitate 30 active cricketers, selected from all three categories, with insurance cover for a year,” he added.

Gour Mohan Ghosh, chairman of committee for differently-abled cricketers, said: “It felt really nice to see the boys so well received. They are a part of Bengal’s cricket fraternity and the honorable president has always stood by them and supported their cause in every possible way. The insurance will motivate them to bring greater glory to Bengal.”

