Cab driver arrested for sending death threats to Goa CM

Panaji, Nov 16 : The police in Goa on Monday arrested a 25-year-old taxi driver for allegedly sending death threats to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and other government functionaries over the last few weeks.

The accused has been identified as Ashish Suresh Naik, a resident of Cortalim village in South Goa and a part-time taxi driver. He was involved in four complaints filed at various police stations across the state, police said.

“The mobile phone used in the crime has been recovered. Further investigation is in progress,” a Goa Police spokesperson said on Monday.

On November 7, the Chief Minister’s Office had filed an FIR at the Panaji police station, stating that Sawant had been issued a death threat along with an extortion demand by an unknown person over phone.

After the FIR was filed, several top political functionaries had also stated that they too had been at the receiving end of such phone calls for the past few weeks.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.