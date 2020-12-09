Cabinet nod to set up public Wi-Fi networks under ‘PM-WANI’

New Delhi, Dec 9 : The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the setting up of Wi-Fi networks for public use without licence fee under Public Wi-Fi Access Network Interface or PM-WANI.

The move is aimed at promoting expansion of public Wi-Fi networks in the country.

Among other decisions, the Cabinet also approved the provision of submarine optical fibre cable connectivity between mainland (Kochi) and Lakshadweep Islands.

Furthermore, it also gave approval to the USOF Scheme for providing mobile coverage in Arunachal Pradesh and two districts of Assam under the Comprehensive Telecom Development Plan for the north-eastern region.

The project will provide mobile coverage to 2,374 uncovered villages.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.