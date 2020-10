Srinagar, Oct 4 : Security forces on Sunday recovered a cache of arms and ammunition in J&K’s Poonch district.

The operation carried out by police and army at Surankote in the district ended with the recovery of a large quantity of arms and ammunition including one AK 56 rifle, three AK magazines and one pistol.

Searches in the area were started after security forces had inputs about the terror hideout.

Source: IANS

