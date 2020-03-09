Call of Duty: Mobile set to remove popular Zombies game mode

A+ A-

San Francisco: Call of Duty: Mobile has confirmed that Zombies mode will be removed from the game as of March 25, on account of the game’s creators finding it to be lacking in quality.

“We had always mentioned it was limited but with no explicit end-date. We wanted to see the reception, see the feedback, and see how we can potentially shape the mode for the future. However, the mode just didn’t reach the level of quality that we desire,” developer Timi Studios wrote in a recent community update.

Additionally, the studio will also not release Nacht Der Untoten, the second zombies mode map it had been working on, globally.

“We may bring the mode back, with Nacht Der Untoten, once we can make sure it is high enough quality,” said Timi.

Call of Duty: Mobile has been an enormous success bringing in over $90 million as of December 2019. The game reaped nearly $87 million in global player spending and more than 172 million downloads in its first two months.