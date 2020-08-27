Cambodia schools to reopen on Sep 7

Phnom Penh, Aug 27 : Schools across Cambodia will reopen on September 7 after they were temporarily closed in March due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Education Ministry announced on Thursday.

Education Minister Hang Chuon Naron said in a statement that schools must properly follow the standard operating procedures set out by the Ministry of Health in order to ensure students’ safety, reports Xinhua news agency.

“The schools must comply with safety and hygiene measures, especially maintaining social distancing by not allowing students to gather in order to prevent the spread of Covid-19,” he said.

The number of students in a classroom must not be more than 20, the statement said.

It added that the new academic year 2020-2021 will start from January 11, 2021 onwards.

Cambodia has seen success in controlling the spread of the Covid-19.

The country has recorded a total of 273 confirmed cases to date, with no deaths and 264 recoveries.

