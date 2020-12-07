Cambodian PM says no state of emergency to be declared

Phnom Penh, Dec 7 : Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen said on Monday that there the country will not declare a state of emergency although he had already drafted the request amid a resurgence of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“As the head of the government, I would like to confirm that there will be no request (to King Norodom Sihamoni) to put the country in the state of emergency wholly or partially,” Xinhua news agency quoted the Prime Minister as saying on a Facebook post.

He also added that there would be no lockdown in the capital city.

“I would like to appeal to the people to keep calm, not to panic, and to work with the government to fight against Covid-19 based on the guidelines set out by the Ministry of Health,” the Prime Minister further said in the social media post

Cambodia detected the country’s first-ever community transmission of the virus on November 28 among several members of the same family living in capital Phnom Penh and the northwest Siem Reap province.

According to a Ministry of Health’s statement on Monday, at least 32 Phnom Penh residents have been tested positive for the virus so far.

To stem the virus, the country has closed down schools, museums, cinemas, and arts performing venues nationwide and banned mass gatherings and weddings in Phnom Penh and Siem Reap province.

Cambodia has so far reported 348 confirmed cases, with no deaths.

