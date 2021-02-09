‘Came to India, entered Bollywood only to marry Salman Khan’, says this Pak-American actress

Mumbai: Pakistan-born former American actress Somy Ali, who had appeared in many 90’s movies, revealed that the only reason she came to India was to marry superstar Salman Khan.

Somy Ali, who worked with top stars of B-town like Saif Ali Khan and Suneil Shetty, has been a part of Hindi films such as Anth (1994), Yaar Gaddar (1994), Aao Pyaar Karein (1994), Andolan (1995) and Chupp (1997).

She was born in Karachi, Pakistan. Her mother Tehmina is Iraqi, and her father Madan is Pakistani. After studying at the Convent of Jesus and Mary, Karachi till age 12, she, her mother and brother moved to Florida.

In an interview with Bombay Times, Somy spoke about convincing her parents to let her move to India as a teenager, and how she was never interested in pursuing a career in films.

“It was 1991 and I was 16. I saw Maine Pyar Kiya, and I went, ‘I have to marry this guy!’ I told my mom that I am going to India tomorrow. She, of course, sent me off to my room, but I kept pleading that I have to go to India and marry this guy — Salman Khan,” she said.

Describing how she convinced her dad, Somy Ali said, “I called my dad. I didn’t tell him why I wanted to visit India. I told him that we have relatives in Mumbai and I wanted to meet them… landed in India and checked into a five-star hotel.”

Somy Ali reportedly dated Salman Khan for almost eight year and later they got parted their ways in 1999, after which Somy returned to the US and resumed her education.

She also said that she hasn’t been in touch with him, but that she met his mother, Salma Khan, when she was visiting Miami a few years ago.

Meanwhile, on professional fronts, Somy Ali is completely away from showbiz for quite sometime now. She is currently running an organisation, No More Tears, which helps people who are mentally or physically abused.