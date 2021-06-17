Camouflage technique makes Israeli soldiers undetectable on battlefield

Jerusalem: Camouflage technique is helping Israeli soldiers on battlefield by making them undetectable by enemy army men.

According to a report published in the Jerusalem Post, the camouflage technique products are developed by Polaris Solutions.

Kit 300, the camouflage sheet developed by the company is made up of a special thermal visual concealment (TVC) material. The TVC material makes it harder for the enemy army to detect Israeli soldiers both with naked eyes and thermal imaging equipment.

It was during Second Lebanon War in 2006, Asaf Picciotto, co-founder and CEO of Polaris Solutions thought that there is need to protect soldiers from thermal cameras and night-vision equipment.

Polaris Solutions which was founded in 2010 developed camouflage sheet to protect the soldiers. The sheets are different for different geographic regions.

Apart from capability to get molded into three-dimensional shape, it is also waterproof. Globally, kit 300 is known as Jag Hide.

Now, the company is trying to develop a truly invisible cloak. However, it will take another five to 10 years to develop it, Picciotto said.