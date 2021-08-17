Campaign to safeguard Awqaf lands: AIMPLB

New Delhi: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) held its working committee’s meeting online on Saturday under the chair of its president Maulana Syed Mohammad Rabe Hasan Nadvi which was conducted by the acting general secretary Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani.

After the recitation of Holy Quran, condolences were presented to the departing members.

The general secretary presented a performance report of six months to review the efforts made by the Social Reform Committee, Darul Qaza Committee, Social Media Desk and Legal Committee which were approved by the participants.

A resolution was passed to condemn the demolition of Masjid Gharib Nawaz in Barabanki District UP by the UP administration. The meeting expressed satisfaction over the efforts made by the Board lawyers in this regard.

There are rumors to end the current Wakf Law and efforts are being made on political and legislative levels. The meeting strongly condemned these efforts and said that such efforts shall be opposed peacefully.

It was felt during the meeting that even the Muslims have committed irregularities with regard to the Wakf properties which led to the destruction of prime Wakf lands. There is a need to run a campaign to save such lands and to inform the custodians of the properties to avoid misusing the lands under their care and safeguard them. The meeting resolved to launch an unawareness campaign in different parts of the country in this regard.

It was also resolved in the meeting to publish the codified Muslim personal law prepared by the AIMPLB in Urdu and English. In addition to this, a law Magazine shall be released in English and Urdu wherein the guarantees given to the minorities in constitution and the court’s judgments shall be published. The Sharia rulings about the personal law shall also be simplified and the misconception shall be removed. This magazine shall be published in English and Urdu in near future.