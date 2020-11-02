Campaigning for seven bypolls ends in UP

Lucknow, Nov 1 : The election campaigns in all seven assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh where by-elections are being held ended on Sunday evening.

Polling on these seats will be held on Tuesday and counting of votes will be on November 10.

The seats where by-elections are being held include Naugawan Sadat in Amroha district, Bulandshahr, Tundla, Bangarmau in Unnao, Ghatampur, Deoria, and Malhani in Jaunpur.

All liquor shops in these constituencies will be closed for 48 hours and a holiday has been declared in these areas on the day of polling.

While major political parties have campaigned vigorously for the by-elections, top leaders of the Congress, the SP and the BSP have kept away from campaigning.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and state BJP President Swatantra Dev Singh have campaigned on all seven seats.

The Congress has focused on the Bangarmau seat while it is mainly a battle between BJP and SP on the other assembly seats.

