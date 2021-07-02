Campus placements in JNTUH: Three students bag Microsoft jobs with Rs 41 lakh package

Hyderabad: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) College of Engineering is one of the few colleges in the city where multinational companies visit to recruit students during campus placement.

In the current academic year, many students of the college secured job offers from various multinational companies.

According to report published in New Indian Express, three students of the college have bagged jobs at Microsoft with pay package of Rs. 41 lakh per annum.

Apart from them, one student got offer from Walmart with pay package of Rs. 21 lakh per annum. Another seven students received offers from Oracle with package of Rs. 11 lak per annum.

Pega systems selected nine students for the jobs with Rs. 10.4 lakh package.

Did pandemic impact placements in engineering colleges?

Earlier, after the outbreak of COVID-19, it was speculated that the pandemic would impact the campus placements in engineering colleges. However, the top colleges in Hyderabad are able to meet the placement targets despite uncertainties due to COVID-19.

As per one of the Times of India reports, engineering colleges in Hyderabad witnessed 30 percent jump in campus placements in the academic year 2020-21.

As per the report, many companies hired newly-graduated engineers. They have offered jobs in emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, data sciences, blockchain, and the internet of things.

Earlier, Director of training and placements at Vasavi College of Engineering, K Kishore had said that due to the rise in digital banking, e-retailing etc., more service-based companies offered jobs.

As the pandemic is forcing all most all businesses to explore the online option, IT service companies are likely to gain more business.