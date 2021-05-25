Can you guess the actress in this viral pic? She is now 64!

Mumbai: Veteran actress Nafisa Ali, who is 64 now, blessed the Instagram feed with the collection of throwback pictures from her childhood. Sharing a set of pictures, where the former beauty queen looks cute as button, that all the pictures were clicked by her father Ahmed Ali, who was a renowned photographer. The throwbacks feature Nafisa Ali right from when she was an infant to days of her school.

“Some of my childhood memories…. Old photos taken by my Dad,” she wrote and added the hashtags #oldphoto#photography and #portraitphotography,” she captioned. Have a look at the unmissable pictures here!

Nafisa loves sharing her vintage pictures often. Recently, she shared black and white pic from her teenage days. In one of the picture, the veteran actress is clad in an ethic suit with a dupatta over her head. In another, Nafisa Ali is seen in a glamorous avatar with her shoulder-length hair styled in waves.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Some old photos of when I was 19 years…Found in an old box taken by my dad.”

Previously, the 64-year-old uploaded a still from her debut movie Junoon. Nafisa Ali was captured in pink attire. “Me at 21 years in my first film Junoon…So much passion and so many memories. Thank you Shyam Benegal for handpicking me. Shashi Kapoor, my handsome co-star and producer.”

Nafisa Ali is known for her Bollywood movies like Major Saab and Life In A… Metro. She was last seen in Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3.