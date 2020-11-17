Canada’s Covid-19 cases surpass 300,000

Ottawa, Nov 17 : Amid an ongoing second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in Canada, the country’s overall caseload has increased 301,332, while the death toll stood at 11,007.

The national-level data from the Public Health Agency of Canada on Monday showed the daily averages of more than 4,000 new cases since November 6, reports Xinhua news agency.

Due to reduced reporting over the weekend, daily seven-day national numbers averages have not been updated in today’s statement as these numbers are still being collected and analyzed.

“I will provide the latest numbers during my remarks tomorrow,” Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam said in a statement on Monday.

Tam said it was important to remember that the vast majority of Canadians remain susceptible to the fatal virus.

“This is why it is important for everyone to continue with individual precautions that will keep ourselves, our families and our communities safer,” she added.

Ontario reported 1,487 new cases on Monday after an increase from Sunday’s 1,248 cases. The province has a total of 95,496 cases.

Monday is the 11th straight day in which Ontario has reported case numbers in the quadruple digits.

The province also reported 10 additional deaths on Monday, bringing the provincial death toll to 3,371.

The seven-day rolling average of cases stands at 1,443, up from the previous week’s 1,105 per day.

There are at least 500 people being treated in Ontario hospitals for Covid-19, with at least 125 of those patients in intensive care units, said the Ontario government on Monday.

The province said the number of hospitalizations is an underestimation as about 40 hospitals did not submit their data over the weekend.

Quebec announced 1,218 new cases on Monday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 125,072, with 6,651 fatalities.

Quebec’s seven-day rolling average stands at about 1,298 new cases daily.

There are 591 people receiving treatment for COVID-19 in hospitals across the province. Of them, 87 are in intensive care wards, according to the Quebec government.

Source: IANS

