Canadian provinces report record daily Covid-19 cases

Ottawa, Nov 22 : Amid the ongoing second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in Canada, some of the country’s province have reported record high single-day confirmed cases, according to health authorities.

Currently, Canada accounts for a total of 324,375 Covid-19 cases and 11,397 deaths, reports Xinhua news agency.

Ontario reported a record daily increase of 1,588 cases on Saturday, surpassing the province’s previous single-day high of 1,581 cases on November 14.

This is the 16th straight day in which Ontario has reported case counts in the quadruple digits.

The total number of confirmed cases in the province now stands at 102,378, with 3,472 deaths.

Toronto and the neighbouring Peel Region are entering a shutdown from Monday, which will last for at least 28 days.

Several other regions in the province are moving to higher restriction levels.

Quebec reported 1,189 new cases on Saturday, raising its total tally to 130,888.

New Brunswick announced 23 new cases, setting a new single-day high and bringing the total cases to 424.

Saskatchewan set a new single-day record of 439 new cases, pushing the province’s count to 6,237.

Canadian Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam on Saturday called for a countrywide “stronger response” to curb the spread of this pandemic.

“Given the recent developments, there is an urgent need for everyone to take individual actions to not only protect ourselves but also our populations and communities at high risk,” Tam said in a statement.

“To do this, we need to limit close contacts to those in your immediate household and reduce in-person interactions to only essential errands and activities, while consistently maintaining key public health practices,” she added.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.