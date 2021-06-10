Canadian Senator calls killing of Muslim family ‘terrorist attack’

Ontario: Canadian Senator of Pakistani origin and Deputy Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Human Rights Salma Ataullahjan has strongly condemned the murder of the Pakistani family based in Canada.

In a statement released on social media, the senator said that the Pakistani Afzal family became the victims of hatred because they were Muslims. She said it is very difficult to express her sorrow in words regarding the heinous crime.

The incident is not only Islamophobic but also a worst terrorist act, the senator added.

The family, Salman Afzal (46), Talhat Afzal(74), Madiha Salman (44), and Yumna Afzal (15) were crushed to death by a truck driven by a religious hatred man on Sunday evening.