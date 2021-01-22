Cancer foundation to conduct screening campaign in Nizamabad

Hyderabad: Grace Cancer Foundation and Indur Cancer Hospital in collaboration with the government of Telangana, will organize a yearlong comprehensive ‘Cancer Screening Campaign’ for population above 21 years of age in Nizamabad district.

The campaign will be launched by the Nizamabad district collector Shri Narayan Reddy on 30 January 2021, at the Indur Cancer Hospital, on the eve of World Cancer Day.

The thrust of the camp is to screen the population for non-communicable diseases (NCDs) like cancer, diabetes hypertension, heart health and obesity.

“There is an alarming rise in the case of cancer off late, this can be catastrophic in a country like ours with over 45% of the population being below 25 years of age and resources being limited. The way forward is prevention and early detection.” said, Dr Chinnababu Sunkavalli, CEO, Grace Cancer Foundation.

He further stated that through mobile screening camps they will try to sensitize the population above 21 years of age in Nizamabad about preventive aspects and aid in early detection of cancer.

A part of the campaign screening camps will be held in over twenty-five PHCs in the district, with the initial phase focusing on rural Nizamabad.

The camps will be organized through the PHCs of the respective areas in coordination with the DMHO of Nizamabad.