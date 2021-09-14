Canon launches new camera in India at Rs 4,99,995



New Delhi: To empower advanced enthusiasts, professional, and hybrid shooters, Canon India on Tuesday launched a new camera — EOS R3 — for the Indian users at Rs 4,99,995.

The camera features a newly-developed (approximately 24.1MP) back-illuminated stacked CMOS sensor, a new Eye Control AF, and is capable of recording 6K 60p RAW or 4K 120p 10-bit movie.

“The introduction of the EOS R system has been a revolutionary milestone for us in India as we build a strong customer base for mirrorless cameras,” Canon India President and CEO Manabu Yamazaki said in a statement.

“Continuing the momentum, we are truly delighted to launch Canon EOS R3, the latest addition to the EOS legacy of professional cameras,” Yamazaki added.

The newly developed 24.1MP back-illuminated stacked CMOS sensor, combined with the DIGIC X image processor, powers the EOS R3 to a host of ground-breaking features that make it the finest mirrorless camera in the EOS R system line-up, the company said.

At approximately 24.1MP, the EOS R3 has approximately 20 per cent more pixels compared to the EOS-1DX Mark III and EOS R6.

The EOS R3 is equipped with dual card slots for a CFexpress (Type-B) card that boasts ultra-fast read/write speeds and a SD (UHS-II) card, allowing for fast and reliable recording of image data.

For still photos, the EOS R3 has a native ISO range of 100 to 102,400 (expandable to 204,800). For videos, the range goes from 100 to 25,600 (expandable to 102,400).

The camera is equipped with a 3.2-inch (3:2) Vari-angle LCD touch screen, a first for a professional body.

Canon EOS R3 is expected to be available for sales in India by November end of this year