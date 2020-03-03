Can’t divide Hindus and Muslims: Amartya Sen on Delhi violence

A+ A-

Bolpur: Expressing concern over the violence in Delhi, Nobel laureate Amartya Sen on Saturday said India is a secular country and people cannot be divided on religious lines.

Expressing concern over the communal clashes in Delhi, Nobel laureate #AmartyaSen said on Saturday that India is a secular country and people cannot be divided on religious lineshttps://t.co/KRS48ERLNF — Pune Mirror (@ThePuneMirror) March 1, 2020

"If minorities are tortured there and police failed or can't discharge their duties, it is a matter of serious concern," Nobel laureate #AmartyaSen said about the #ViolenceInDelhi. https://t.co/Kna0nMtbdu — The Quint (@TheQuint) February 29, 2020

Speaking at an event in West Bengal’s Bolpur, Sen said: “I am very much worried that where it happened is the capital of the country and is centrally governed.” He added: “If minorities are tortured there and police failed or can’t discharge their duties, it is a matter of serious concern. It is reported that those who died or were tortured are mostly Muslims. India is a secular country we can’t divide Hindus and Muslims. As an Indian citizen, I can’t help but worry.”

Expressing concern over Delhi's communal clashes, NL #AmartyaSen said that India is a secular country & it should be found out whether the police or the govt. lacks in tackling violence.

However, Sen said he doesn’t want

to draw any conclusion without analysing the entire matter pic.twitter.com/dB1FoJbCWQ — Shivani Sharma (@Shivani2297) March 1, 2020

At least 46 people were killed and over 200 injured in the large-scale mob violence in North East Delhi. The police have been accused of either inaction or complicity in the violence against large-scale attacks mostly on Muslim neighbourhoods.

Sen, who is a vocal critic of the Narendra Modi government, also questioned on the timing of Justice S Muralidhar’s transfer on the night of February 26 – the day Muralidhar made scathing remarks against the Centre and police during a hearing related to the violent clashes in Delhi.

Sen suggested public discussion instead of stifling of dissent.

Scroll quoted Sen as asking: “Why did the peaceful protesters in Northeast Delhi have so little help from police, in fact sometimes just the contrary?” He added: “How did armed thugs have the opportunity to beat up students at JNU or AMU? How was it possible for a young protester to be roughed up while in custody? Why was a doctored video put in circulation trying to tell a false story about what happened in one campus or other?”

He was referring to the incidents in which the police had barged into the Aligarh Muslim University on December 15 and allegedly caned those they apprehended during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and on January 5, several students were attacked by a mob allegedly comprising Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members.