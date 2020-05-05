Car collides with Qutub Minar’s boundary wall

New Delhi: An accident near Qutub Minar’s campus on early intervening night of Monday and Tuesday left a huge portion of the monument’s campus boundary wall damaged, ASI said on Tuesday.

In a police complaint submitted in Mehrauli police station the ASI has alleged that a sedan car driven by an accused identified as Arun Chauhan, collided with the boundary wall of Qutub Minar’s complex at around 3:30 am on Tuesday.

The ASI has now demanded that the accused should pay for the cost of damages.

“Arun Chauhan who was driving the car must pay the penalty as equal to the cost of damages for damaging government property,” ASI demanded in the complaint.

It is still unclear as to why the accused was commuting on road despite central government’s restriction on people moving around between 7 am to 7 pm.

Source: IANS

