Carcass of elephant found in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district

Kolkata: Days after an elephant was found dead in Jalpaiguri district, a carcass of an adult pachyderm was found near a paddy field in the district on Friday, a forest official said.

Villagers saw the carcass in Dudumari Pari Line area of Banarhat in the morning hours and informed forest officials.

Forest Ranger Subhasis Roy said electrocution could be a reason behind the death but it was yet to be confirmed.

The exact cause would be known only after an autopsy, the official said.

On August 17, an adult elephant was found dead at Binnaguri in Jalpaiguri district.

Nine elephants have been found dead in Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar districts since mid-June, forest department sources said.

Four of the nine deaths were caused due to electrocution.

