Cardi B reveals she spent $100K on COVID for ‘WAP’ video

The 27-year-old rapper said in an i-D interview on Thursday of making her new music video 'WAP', which features Megan Thee

By Mansoor Published: 15th August 2020 4:52 pm IST
Source: ANi

Washington: American rapper Cardi B recently revealed that she had spent USD100,000 for COVID-19 tests before shooting the video of ‘WAP’.

According to Page Six, the 27-year-old rapper said in an i-D interview on Thursday of making her new music video ‘WAP‘, which features Megan Thee. She said, “It was kind of weird shooting the video in the age of corona. Stallion as well as a host of celebrity cameos, including Kylie Jenner and Normani.”

“We had to spend USD100,000 just on testing. Everybody on the shoot had to get tested for coronavirus,” added the ‘Bodak Yellow’ rapper.

READ:  Sans proper data Russian COVID-19 vaccine's efficacy, safety unknown: CCMB Chief

She also spoke about the tiger and leopard featured in the video, “We didn’t film with them in there because of safety and because of the pandemic. We spliced those scenes together.”

Page Six reported that the video made waves when it was released earlier this month, even sparking backlash about its use of exotic animals with ‘Tiger King” star Carole Baskin warning that it was a “terrible message” and “harmful to big cats.”

Cardi said, “I’m not gonna engage with Carole Baskin on that. Like, that’s just ridiculous you know? Oh, Lord. Like, girl, you killed your goddamn husband.”

READ:  32 fresh COVID cases in Agra

The ‘I like it‘ rapper explained, “I’ve been surprised by the reaction, honestly. I knew it was gonna have a big impact, I guess, because of me and Megan. But I didn’t know it was going to be so controversial.”

Source: ANI
Categories
Entertainment
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Entertainment updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close