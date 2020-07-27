Carolina Marin’s father passes away

New Delhi: Rio Olympic gold medallist Carolina Marin has lost her father Gonzalo Marin Perez, who had met with an accident in February. According to the Spanish Badminton Federation (FESBA), Marin’s father passed away in the early hours of Sunday.

“The Spanish Badminton Federation wishes to express its regret at the death of Gonzalo Marin Perez, father of Carolina Marin. After a long period of struggle since he suffered an accident in February, Gonzalo has not been able to overcome the consequences of it, dying at dawn on Sunday, July 26,” FESBA wrote on its website in Spanish.

“The Spanish badminton extends its support to Carolina Marin and all her family in these difficult moments” it added.

Last month, the 27-year-old Olympic gold medallist had resumed training, and her eyes are set on defending her gold medal at the Tokyo Games which have been postponed by a year due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: IANS