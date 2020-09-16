CarryMinati clarifies on rumours of entering Bigg Boss 14 house

Mumbai: Youtube sensation Ajey Nagar, more popularly known as CarryMinati, has finally responded to rumours suggesting that he is going to participate in the most-loved controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14, hosted by Bollywood megastar Salman Khan.

Who is CarryMinati?

The internet personality, AjeyNagar aka Carryminati who enjoys around 25.5 million subscribers, is known for his roasting videos, where he has also incidentally roasted reality shows like Bigg Boss.

Carryminati in Bigg Boss 14?

In bid to ensure a safe environment for those involved with Bigg Boss 14, production house Endemol and the channel have drawn up protocols to be followed before and during the show. It is learnt that as per the rules, the participants will be quarantined in a Goregaon hotel from September 20 for over 10 days.

With that in mind, a few media reports recently claimed that CarryMinati was under quarantine for two weeks in a Mumbai hotel, where he was allegedly preparing himself for the upcoming season of the hit show.

As soon as the news went viral, CarryMinati’s fans were stunned,

However, CarryMinati has denied all such rumours on his most recent live stream, titled TAKESHI’S CASTLE WITH CARRYMINATI, published on 16th September on his Youtube channel.

In a video clip above, CarryMinati was seen confirming the reports of himself being a contestant on Bigg Boss S14 are not valid.

Moreover, when a viewer asked CarryMinati why he was going to Bigg Boss as the show was not made for him, the star responded to it and said, “If a person is not going, then please don’t send him forcefully after reading fake news.”

Bigg Boss 14 contestants list

Speaking of contestants, it looks like the makers have managed to rope in quite the lineup. Names like Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni, Naina Singh, Nishant Singh Malkani and Neha Sharma among others have come up. However, Nia Sharma has earlier clarified that she will not be entering the Bigg Boss 14 house. Apart from the above celebrities, various reports claim that there are four YouTubers who will also be entering the show.

However the final list of participants in the popular show’s new season has not been revealed yet.

Salman Khan’s much awaited show will hit your screens on October 3 at 9:00 PM IST.