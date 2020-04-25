Case booked against Cow Vigilantes who attacked Masjid Imam

Hyderabad: Ghatkesar police of Rachakonda Commissionerate have registered a case against self styled cow Vigilantes who were allegedly involved in the attack on a Masjid Imam two days ago.

Hafiz Abdul Aleem of Indiramma Nagar Colony, Rasoolpura, Begumpet, on April 22, along with his cousin Yakub went to Bhongir and purchased beef, after that they started from Bhongir to Rasoolpura via Edulabad village in Ghatkesar on motorcycle. Meanwhile a group of persons waylaid them at Edulabad and obstructed allegely beaten up them and also created nuisance.

Although police local police personnel reached spot and try to disperse the mob, they continue to verbally abuse and make a video and later uploaded on Tik Tok.

The Ghatkesar police have registered a case and Special operation teams are hunting for them

