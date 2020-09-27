case booked against Kangana Ranaut for terming farmers as 'terrorists'

Bengaluru: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut who has been hitting out Bollywood biggies on nepotism which she reignited after the death Sushant Singh Rajput, was booked in a criminal case at Karnataka high court for terming farmers as ‘terrorists’ in one of her tweets.

Case booked against Kangana Ranaut

According to the reports, the case was booked at the Tumkur JMFC Court in Karnataka for her tweet on farmers who are protesting against the three controversial agricultural bills passed by the government.

The case was filed against Kangana Ranaut under the Sections 44, 108, 153, 153A and 504 of IPC, reports said.

Kangana’s tweet on farmers bills

Taking to her Twitter handles, Kangana tweeted in Hindi and wrote, “Prime Minister, if anyone’s sleeping, they can be woken up, if someone doesn’t understand, they can be explained, but what can be done when someone is acting to be asleep or doesn’t want to understand? These are the same terrorists. Not one citizenship was lost due CAA, but they ended up spilling so much blood.”

Kangana tweeted this as a reply to one of the tweet by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the farmers bills and the apprehensions surrounding the MSP regime.

प्रधानमंत्री जी कोई सो रहा हो उसे जगाया जा सकता है, जिसे ग़लतफ़हमी हो उसे समझाया जा सकता है मगर जो सोने की ऐक्टिंग करे, नासमझने की ऐक्टिंग करे उसे आपके समझाने से क्या फ़र्क़ पड़ेगा? ये वही आतंकी हैं CAA से एक भी इंसान की सिटिज़ेन्शिप नहीं गयी मगर इन्होंने ख़ून की नदियाँ बहा दी. https://t.co/ni4G6pMmc3 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 20, 2020

People who spread misinformation and rumours about CAA that caused riots are the same people who are now spreading misinformations about Farmers bill and causing terror in the nation, they are terrorists. You very well know what I said but simply like to spread misinformation 🙂 https://t.co/oAnBTX0Drb — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 21, 2020

In her tweet, Kangana Ranaut compared the agitating farmers and Opposition leaders to terrorists and drew similarity between the farmers’ protests and the anti-CAA protests.

Ever since Kangana’s mother Asha Ranaut thanked Modi government for granted her daughter Y-security, a lot of speculations are doing rounds that Ranauts might shift from Congress to BJP.