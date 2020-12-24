Case filed against Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Mumbai: One of the most aniticipated upcoming movie Gangubai Kathiawadi landed in legal soup after the family members of Gangubai filed a case against the director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and actress Alia Bhatt at the Bombay Civil Court.

According to media reports, the family members of Gangubai have raised objections to the story of the film. Not only the family members but also Hussain Zaidi himself on whose book ‘Mafia Queens of Mumbai’ the film is actually based on too filed the case against Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

However, the official statement regarding the same is awaited.

About Alia Bhatt’s role in Gangubai Kathiawadi

For the unversed, Alia Bhatt herself will be seen playing the lead role of Gangubai in the biopic and her first look was unveiled earlier this year. Her intense look as the queen mafia was highly praised by the critics.

Alia Bhatt will reportedly play the role of a brothel owner and a matriarch in Gangubai Kathiawadi. The biographical crime drama has been co-produced by Jayantilal Gada and Bhansali himself.

Gangubai Kathiawadi wa earlier scheduled to be released in September 2020 but that could not happen because of the uncertain pandemic situation.

Alia Bhatt recently shared her excitement over resuming shoot of the film and told Hindustan Times in an interview, “t’s a great feeling to be reunited with the team and being back on set. Of course, we have multiple restrictions and protocols to follow, everyone is very careful, taking all sorts of precautions. But we’ve accepted that this is the new normal, and we’re all trying to make the best of the situation.”

Earlier, Priyanka Chopra Jonas was roped in to play the titular role but she was replaced by Alia Bhatt.

Meanwhile, the actress recently returned from Hyderabad after finishing her part for SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus, RRR and will be joining Sanjay Leela Bhansali soon for Gangubai Kathiawadi.