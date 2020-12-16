Case filed against Pataudi Nawab for his controversial statement on ‘Raavan’

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan landed in legal soup as a case has been filed against the actor by an advocate from Uttar Pradesh for his controversial comments on his upcoming mythological epic Adipurush.

A recent controversial interview of Saif Ali Khan with Mumbai Mirror quoted him saying that his upcoming movie Adipurush will make Raavan ‘humane’ and ‘justify’ his abduction of Sita.

According to media reports, the advocate who filed plea against Saif has alleged that the actor’s interview is a negative portrayal of “faith” and “faith in Sanatan Dharma” and his remarks has hurt the their religious sentiments.

The plea will be heard in the court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) in the Jaunpur district of Uttar Pradesh, reports said.

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror dated on December 6, Saif Ali Khan said, “It’s interesting to play a demon king, less strictures in that. But we will make him humane, up the entertainment quotient, justify his abduction of Sita and the war with Ram as revenge for what was done to his sister Surpanakha by Lakshman, who cut off her nose.”

However, Saif Ali Khan had retracted his statement and even apologised for it. His apology statement read: “I’ve been made aware that one of my statements during an interview, has caused a controversy and hurt people’s sentiments. This was never my intention or meant that way. I would like to sincerely apologise to everybody and withdraw my statement. Lord Ram has always been the symbol of Righteousness & Heroism for me. Adipurush is about celebrating the victory of good over evil and the entire team is working together to present the epic without any distortions.”

Saif Ali Khan will play the antagonist Lankesh, based on Ravan in the Om Raut directorial. South sensational Prabhas will be seen in a role inspired by Lord Ram.