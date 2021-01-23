‘Casual sexism’: People call out Amitabh Bachchan for his comments on economist Gita Gopinath

Hyderabad: Gita Gopinath, the Chief Economist of the International Monetary Fund shared her fan moment on Friday when actor Amitabh Bachchan praised her beauty during a round in the popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Sharing a video from the episode, Gopinath tweeted “Ok, I don’t think I will ever get over this. As a HUGE fan of Big B the Greatest of All Time, this is special!”

Ok, I don't think I will ever get over this. As a HUGE fan of Big B @SrBachchan, the Greatest of All Time, this is special! pic.twitter.com/bXAeijceHE — Gita Gopinath (@GitaGopinath) January 22, 2021

Replying to this the actor wrote,

thank you Gita Gopinath ji .. I meant every word i said about you on the show .. said in utmost earnestness .. 🙏 https://t.co/VuyJCjfyCI — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 22, 2021

Bachchan asks the contestant to identify the organisation of which Gopinath is the Chief Economist of by displaying her image on the screen. As he lists the four options to the contestant, he says “Her face is so beautiful that no one can relate her to the economy.”

Although the economist took this as a huge compliment, many netizens pointed out the sexism in the comment and rightly so.

So sad that he just had to mention your looks while pointing to your earned achievement. Bet you he wouldn't have made a mention if, say, @raghuramrajan or @kaushikcbasu were on the screen. Anyway, congratulations to you @GitaGopinath : keep the flag flying high! — Jaideep Mehta (@jaideep400) January 22, 2021

Such a beautiful face, says Amitabh Bachchan, that no one can associate her with economics. I wish Gita Gopinath called out the sexism here. https://t.co/fEjkVnunQS — Shivam Vij (@DilliDurAst) January 23, 2021

@SrBachchan says "So beautiful that she cannot be connected with Economics" …UGH!

More appalling is the IMF Chief Economist's reaction!

As a student of Economics, quite disgusted by both☹ https://t.co/ojuUTaNbIw — Mandira Pattnaik (@MandiraPattnaik) January 22, 2021

*Insert Santoor soap advertisement concept*



"Itna khoobsurat chehra, economy ke saath koi jod hi nahi sakta" — Indomorphic (@indomorphic) January 22, 2021

Ms Gopinath joined International Monetary Fund as its chief economist in 2019, becoming the first woman to occupy the top IMF post.

The India-born economist, who is the 11th chief economist of the IMF, is also the second Indian after former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan to hold the position.

All these achievements to her credit, yet she remains just a pretty face for many. It’s high time we get over the beauty with brain obsession and acknowledge a person for their achievements and not put them in a box for having a ‘pretty face.’