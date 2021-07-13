Cat owner announces Rs.30K reward to get her pet back

Hyderabad: An owner of a cat from the city today announced a reward of Rs.30,000 for anyone who helps her to trace her missing cat.The cat went missing from an animal care centre at Raidurgam.

Serina Natto, a resident of Tolichowki at a press conference had admitted her cat Ginger at the Trusty Vet Multispecialty Pet Hospital on June 23 of the last month. However, the management of the clinic told her that the cat had gone missing from the hospital.

She said that she I had taken the cat to the same hospital on June 17 for family planning surgery and added that she again visited the hospital on June 23 as she fell sick after the surgery.

She said that The doctor at the hospital did not respond to her calls prompting her to I rush to the hospital. She said she had also approached the Raidurgam police on June 27 and lodged a complaint but claimed that the police concerned did not entertain her complaint prompting her to announce the reward.