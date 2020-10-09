Caught on camera: Women brutally thrashes mother-in-law in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A woman who was mercilessly thrashing her mother-in-law was caught on camera, leading to widespread outrage on social media in Hyderabad. The victim has been identified as Tashanima Sultana, a resident of Mallepally.

In the viral video clip, one can see the elderly victim woman being assaulted by two a younger women. Police officials from Hyderabad said that the first accused is Tashanima Sultana’s daughter-in-law and the second accused is the daughter-in-law’s mother.

Watch the video on Youtube

The video shows the two accused grabbing Suktana by her hair and dragging her out, after which they proceed to thras her in broad daylight. The clip also reveals that the accused’s son, Ubaid Ali Khan, has been working in Saudi for the last decade. Ubaid married for a second time to Ujma Begum, who is the one seen thrashing Sultana.

Ubaid had returned to Saudi a month after his second wedding. It is being alleged that his second wife Ujma had been troubling his elderly mother Tashanima Sultana from some time and that the two women had also lodged police complaints against each other at the Humayun nagar Police Station in Hyderabad.

The video, which is now doing rounds on social media, was recorded on October 8 when a fight broke out between Ujma Begum and Tashanima Sultana in Hyderabad’s Mallepally. Ujma’s mother also joined her in assaulting the elderly lady, as seen in the video.

Surprisingly, it is actually a young boy who can be seen recording the assault in a mobile phone’s camera, until Ujma asks him to go inside the house. A fresh complaint has been filed in this regard with the Hyderabad police and further investigation into the matter is underway.