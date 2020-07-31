CBI arrests 2 HDFC Bank staff in Rs 2L graft case

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday arrested two employees of HDFC Bank in a Rs 2 lakh graft case, officials said.

A CBI spokesperson in Delhi said that the agency has arrested Nitin Nikam, who worked as Relationship Manager, and Ganesh Dhaiygude, a Rural Sales Executive, both working with HDFC Bank’s Baramati branch in Pune district, in connection with the graft case.

The agency official said that the arrest was made after it registered a case on receiving a complaint. The official said that in the complaint, it was alleged that the Nikam demanded a bribe of Rs 2,70,000 from the complainant for the sanction and disbursement of a loan of Rs 99 lakh from the bank.

In the FIR, it was further alleged that the bribe amount was later negotiated to Rs 2.25 lakh and Nikam sent his junior Dhaiygude to collect the sum from the complainant.

“The CBI laid a trap and caught Dhaiygude red-handed while accepting the bribe of Rs 2 lakh from the complainant. Nikam was also arrested,” the official said.

The official said that it also carried out searches at the office and residential premises of the accused in Baramati.

Both the arrested accused will be produced before a court in Pune.

Source: IANS