CBI arrests 2 officials of ESIC in graft case

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said on Thursday that it has arrested two officials of the Employees State Insurance Company (ESIC) in connection with a bribery case.

A CBI spokesperson said here that the agency has arrested Mohit Jha, Social Security Officer, ESIC, and Paras Gregory Khalkho, Deputy Director, ESIC, both posted at Puducherry.

He said a case was registered against Jha based on a complaint.

In the FIR, it was alleged that ESIC had issued recovery notice to the complainant’s company for pending dues since January 2020 amounting to Rs 8.51 lakh, along with interest.

It was further alleged that in July 2021, the accused had contacted the bank and asked it not to allow operations in the said account.

It was also alleged that the accused had demanded a bribe of Rs 25,000 from the complainant for himself and also in the name Khalkho for de-freezing the bank account till the disposal of the matter in the court.

“The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused while demanding and accepting the bribe of Rs 25,000 from the complainant,” the CBI official said.

After arresting the accused persons, the agency also carried out searches at two locations in Puducheery which led to the recovery of some documents, he said.

The accused have been sent to judicial custody till August 12.