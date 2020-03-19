CBI arrests Delhi Police Inspector in graft case

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday arrested an Inspector of Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in a Rs 4 lakh graft case.

A senior CBI official told IANS, “The agency arrested Sanjeev Kumar, an Inspector of Delhi Police posted with Economic Offences Wing for demanding a bribe of Rs 4 lakh from a businessman to settle an old matter.”

He said he was arrested from his Delhi office. After the arrest, the CBI team also carried out searches at his residence to collect the evidence.

Source: IANS

