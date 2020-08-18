CBI arrests Gramin Bank GM in graft case

New Delhi, Aug 18 : The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said on Tuesday that it had arrested a General Manager of Prathama UP Gramin Bank on the charge of accepting Rs 50,000 as part of the bribe demanded from the complainant.

A CBI spokesperson said that a case was registered against Ravikant, General Manager posted at the bank’s head office in Moradabad, on a complaint that he had demanded Rs 5 lakh and a 43-inch LED TV from the complainant for allotting loan recovery work of five regions earlier curtailed by him.

The agency said that it was also alleged that these five regions were allotted to the complainant initially along with other regions. The accused allegedly directed the complainant to initially deliver Rs 50,000 and the TV and give the remaining money later on.

“The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while demanding and accepting the bribe,” the official said.

He said that the CBI searches at the office and residential premises of the accused at Moradabad, Noida, and Patna led to the recovery of certain incriminating documents.

The accused has since been remanded in judicial custody by a court.

