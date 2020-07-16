CBI arrests NTPC manager in graft case

By Nihad Amani Last Updated: 16th July 2020 6:23 pm IST
New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested a manager of National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) from the Jodhpur district of Rajasthan for demanding and accepting Rs 1 lakh bribe for allowing smooth functioning of a solar plant, according to the CBI on Thursday.

The agency booked Om Prakash under the Prevention of Corruption Act following allegations that he demanded Rs 3.50 lakh bribe from the complainant.

The CBI laid a trap and caught him while accepting the Rs 1 lakh bribe as the first installment on Wednesday. The CBI also searched the accused’s premises at Phalodi and Bhilwara in Rajasthan and seized incriminating documents.

The accused was on Thursday produced before a special CBI court in Jodhpur, which sent him to the judicial custody.

Source: IANS
