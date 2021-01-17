CBI arrests Railway officer in Rs 1 cr bribery case

By IANS|   Published: 17th January 2021 5:11 pm IST
CBI suspends its own Inspector, steno named in corruption case

New Delhi, Jan 17 : The CBI has nabbed a senior railway engineering service officer of 1985 batch along with two others in an alleged bribery case of Rs 1 crore, sources said on Sunday.

A CBI source told IANS, “The arrested railway officer has been identified as Mahendra Singh Chauhan and the amount has been recovered.”

The source said that Chauhan allegedly demanded the bribe to favour a private company connected to the North East Frontier Railway which is headquartered at Malegaon in Assam.

He said that CBI carried out searches at 20 places in Assam, Delhi, Uttarakhand, and Sikkim at premises linked to the accused.

READ:  Jaishankar says that Indian foreign policy is about a multi-polar world

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By IANS|   Published: 17th January 2021 5:11 pm IST
Back to top button