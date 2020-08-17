CBI arrests Rohtak CGST Superintendent in graft case

New Delhi, Aug 17 : The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday said that it has arrested a Superintendent of the CGST posted in Haryana’s Rohtak in an alleged bribery case. A CBI official here said that the agency arrested Kuldeep Hooda, Superintendent in CSGT office.

The official said that it registered a case against two Superintendents — Hooda and Gurvinder Singh Gohal and two Inspectors — Rohit Malik and Pradeep working in the office of Commissioner of CGST on a complaint. The agency said that it was alleged that they had raided the complainant’s factory premises and they intimated the complainant that he had paid less GST and they would make a case against his company and impose heavy penalty.

In the complaint it was further alleged that the accused demanded Rs 12 lakh as bribe and later the amount was negotiated to Rs 9 lakh. “The Superintendents called the complainant at the Rai Industrial Area located on the GT Road in Sonepat district for the delivery of bribe,” the official said.

“Accordingly, the complainant reached at the designated spot where the accused demanded and accepted the bribe amount of Rs 6 lakh from the complainant. CBI laid a trap and recovered the bribe of Rs 6 lakh. The said superintendent was also caught,” it said.

After the arrest of the Superintendent, the CBI carried out searches at the premises of the named accused in Rohtak, which led to recovery of some incriminating documents, jewellery, locker key, bank details etc. “Cash worth Rs 64 lakh was recovered from the premises of Hooda,” the official said. The arrested accused was produced before the Court at Panchkula on Sunday and remanded to four days police custody.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.