CBI arrests two in Odisha chit fund case

Bhubaneswar: A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team on Thursday arrested two persons from Odisha’s Balasore district in connection with the Green Ray International chit fund case.

The arrested persons have been identified as Mir Sahimat alia Kalu and Mir Jamiruddin, both brothers of Mir Sahiruddin, the managing director of chit fund firm, sources in CBI said.

Acting on an intelligence input, the CBI, which is investigating the multi-crore chit fund scam in Odisha, conducted a raid in Jeleswar area this morning and arrested the duo.

Sahiruddin, who escaped to Nigeria, was arrested in February 2017 from Kolkata.

The company had allegedly duped gullible investors from Odisha and other States to the tune of around Rs 2,000 crore. Sahiruddin had invested the money in some foreign countries through hawala transactions, the source said.

Green Ray International is one of the 44 such companies being probed by the CBI following a Supreme Court directive.