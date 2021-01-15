CBI books 2 firms for cheating banks of Rs 340 cr, raids 6 places

New Delhi, Jan 15 : The CBI said on Friday that it had registered cases against two companies based in NCR as well as Karnal in Haryana on the charge of cheating banks of more than Rs 340 crore and carried out searches at six locations.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raids were conducted at the premises of the two companies as well as their accused officials/owners.

A CBI official said that the agency had registered a case of fraud on a complaint by State Bank of India against Naftogaz India Private Limited, New Delhi/Noida, and others, including its CMD and unknown public servants or persons for causing a loss of Rs 219.81 crore.

The official alleged that the company cheated the bank through diversion of bank funds, fraudulent transactions, criminal misappropriation, submission of false stock or debt statements etc.

The complainant bank alleged that the company was incorporated in 2005 as EPC contractor for exploration, drilling, extraction and production of mineral oils, natural gas and petroleum products.

The fraud came to light when forensic auditors submitted a report on February 18 last year for the period from April 1, 2010 to March 31, 2014.

The official said that searches were conducted at three locations, including in National Capital Region at the office and residential premises of Naftogaz and other accused.

The second case was filed on a complaint by the Punjab National Bank against Hari Har Overseas Private Ltd, engaged in rice milling, at Karnal.

The case was registered against the company and others, including its Directors, guarantor and unknown public servants and persons for causing a loss of Rs 121.75 crore to the bank.

The accused had fraudulently sold the company stocks as well as machinery, which was hypothecated to the bank.

The bank complaint alleged that the accused did not deposit the sale proceed with the bank and, as per the forensic audit, falsified its financial data to avail of loan.

The official said that searches were conducted at three locations, including official and residential premises of the accused in Karnal, which led to recovery of incriminating documents.

