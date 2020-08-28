CBI books ex-NIA ASP for obtaining CDRs fraudulently

New Delhi, Aug 28 : The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against a former National Investigation Agency (NIA) officer for fraudulently procuring call detail records to help his friend, who was arrested by the agency in February 2018.

According to the CBI, the agency has booked Jalaj Srivastava, ex-Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) of the NIA for fraudulently procuring the CDRs. Srivastava is currently posted as Deputy Commandant of the BSF in Imphal. The CBI has booked him for procuring the CDRs of two mobile numbers of Vodafone without intimating the senior officers of the anti-terror probe agency.

The FIR was registered against Srivastava on a complaint from the NIA. The CBI said that it booked Srivastava after getting sanction from the Union Home MInistry. The NIA in its complaint alleged that between 2017 and 2018, Srivastava working as an ASP abused his official position to procure the CDRs of two mobile phone numbers on two occasions and tried the same for the third time but failed.

It is alleged that Avinash Kaur, who used to live in the same building as Srivastava, had asked him to obtain the CDR of one Sudesh Saini. Saini did not have any connection with any case probed by the NIA, the agency said in its complaint.

