CBI books Surya Exim Ltd for cheating banks of Rs 121 cr

New Delhi, Dec 24 : The Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday said it has registered a case against Surat-based Surya Exim Ltd, its directors, and others, in connection with a bank fraud case to the tune of Rs 121.05 crore, and carried out searches at five places.

A CBI official here said that the agency carried out searches at five locations including official and residential premises of the accused at Surat and Navsari in Gujarat which led to recovery of incriminating documents.

The CBI has registered a case against the company, its directors, unknown public servants and unknown others on the complaint from Canara Bank (lead bank) on behalf of a consortium of four member banks.

The official said that the bank in its complaint alleged that during the period from 2017 to 2019, the company entered into a conspiracy to cheat a consortium of banks including Canara Bank to the tune of Rs 121.05 crore by way of forgery and diversion of funds.

The company was allegedly enjoying credit facilities, it said.

The bank further alleegd that the company maintained accounts in private banks without obtaining a No Objection certificate (NOC) from consortium member banks and also indulged in fraudulent practices to siphon off funds of the banks.

“The account became NPA, thereby causing an alleged loss of about Rs 121.05 crore to the consortium,” it added.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.