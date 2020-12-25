CBI books Surya Exim Ltd for cheating banks of Rs 121 cr

By IANS|   Published: 25th December 2020 7:40 am IST

New Delhi, Dec 24 : The Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday said it has registered a case against Surat-based Surya Exim Ltd, its directors, and others, in connection with a bank fraud case to the tune of Rs 121.05 crore, and carried out searches at five places.

A CBI official here said that the agency carried out searches at five locations including official and residential premises of the accused at Surat and Navsari in Gujarat which led to recovery of incriminating documents.

The CBI has registered a case against the company, its directors, unknown public servants and unknown others on the complaint from Canara Bank (lead bank) on behalf of a consortium of four member banks.

READ:  US Space Force troops to be called 'guardians', social media abuzz

The official said that the bank in its complaint alleged that during the period from 2017 to 2019, the company entered into a conspiracy to cheat a consortium of banks including Canara Bank to the tune of Rs 121.05 crore by way of forgery and diversion of funds.

The company was allegedly enjoying credit facilities, it said.

The bank further alleegd that the company maintained accounts in private banks without obtaining a No Objection certificate (NOC) from consortium member banks and also indulged in fraudulent practices to siphon off funds of the banks.

“The account became NPA, thereby causing an alleged loss of about Rs 121.05 crore to the consortium,” it added.

READ:  Python inside car's bonnet shocks family in Agra

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By IANS|   Published: 25th December 2020 7:40 am IST
Back to top button