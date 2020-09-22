CBI files case against MLA in University guest house scandal

By Abdullah Fahad Published: 22nd September 2020 1:22 pm IST
CBI ACB files chargesheet against Keirao MLA in Manipur University guest house scandal

Imphal: The Central Bureau of Investigation (Anti-Corruption Bureau) has filed a charge sheet against Keirao MLA Lourembam Rameshwor, his former manager, and three employees of the Manipur University in connection with the international guest house scandal of the varsity.

The charge sheet was filed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Imphal branch of the CBI before a special court here on Monday.
The case pertains to the alleged abuse of power by showing undue favour to the then contractor Rameshwor in awarding the contract for the supply of various furniture items for the international guest house at Manipur University despite several irregularities.

Further details are awaited.

Source: ANI
