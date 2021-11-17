CBI gets three new Joint Directors

New Delhi: IPS officers Vidya Jayant Kulkarni, Ghanshyam Upadhyay and Nawal Bajaj have been transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday, an official notification said.

The Appointment Committee of the Cabinet under the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pension approved the posting of IPS Vidya Jayant Kulkarni of 1998 batch of Tamil Nadu cadre, Ghanshyam Upadhyay of 1999 batch of Odisha cadre and Nawal Bajaj of 1995 batch of Maharashtra cadre for the period of five years from the date of assumption of the charge or until further order on deputation basis.

Prior to the posting, Kulkarni was posted in Tamil Nadu as Inspector General of Police in Vigillence and Anti-Corruption bureau of the state while Nawal Bajaj is working as IGP in central armed police force Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). Similarly, Ghanshyam Upadhyay has been working as IGP of the Shashtra Seema Bal (SSB).

Recently, the government has extended the tenure of the CBI, ED directors from fixed two years term to five years on a case to case basis on November 14 through the two separate Ordinances. The Ordinance signed by President Ram Nath Kovind, elaborated that the CBI and ED directors can be granted extension every year up to five years after they complete their initial years of appointment (two years).

The Ordinance amended the section 4B of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act to add the provision, “Provided that the period for which the (CBI) Director holds the office on his initial appointment may, in public interest, on the recommendation of the committee under sub-section 1 of Section 4A, for reasons to be recorded in writing, be extended up to one year at a time.”

The Ordinances also provided that no such extension shall be granted after the completion of a period of five years in total.