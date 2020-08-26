CBI inquiry sought in case of woman who was violated 139 times

Hyderabad: The Telangana BC Welfare Society (TBWS) on Wednesday demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation inquiry into the alleged gang-rape of a woman, who was reportedly sexually assaulted over 5,000 times by 130 men. Asking for a “special inquiry” into the case, which has been registered by the Punjagutta police station, the organization sought justice for the victim.

The shocking incident came to light last week, after the victim, a 25-year-old tribal woman, lodged a police complaint alleging sexual harassment by 139 people over a span of nine years. In her complaint, she also alleged harassment, apart from the sexual assaults that reportedly transpired.

Police officials have registered a a first information report (FIR) in the case, invoking sections 376 (2) (public servant committing rape taking advantage of his official position), 509 (insulting modesty of a woman, and 354 (assault of criminal force with an intent to outrage modesty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Relevant sections of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act 1989 have also been invoked in this case. She was rescued by God Power Foundation, an NGO. In her complaint, the victim also said that she might be murdered for registering a case against the people who assaulted her.

In her statement to a magistrate, the woman has named student union leaders, members of the Telugu film industry, media personalities, lawyers and assistants to politicians, among others as the accused. She has however named some of them only. A police official said, “The FIR was based on a preliminary investigation, the woman’s torture was part of a racket.”

In her FIR, the woman alleged that the torture began in June 2009, when she got married to a man in Miryalaguda. Later, she was brought to Hyderabad, where several other people allegedly started sexually exploiting her, which includs multiple gang-rapes. The woman was allegedly burnt with cigarettes and made to dance nude, according to the FIR.