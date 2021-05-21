CBI nabs Nashik SBI Dy Manager for graft

Nashik: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday arrested a Deputy Branch Manager of the State Bank of India in Nashik while accepting a bribe of Rs.10,000 from a complainant.

The accused – identified as Malai Kanchan, works as a Processing Officer with the SBI Malegaon Branch here, said an official.

The swoop follows a complaint lodged on Thursday against the accused for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs.80,000 to release the complainant’s commission bills.

The complainant works as a home loan counsellor and getting customers for the bank for which he was paid a commission of 0.30 per cent of the loan amount.

The CBI laid a trap and caught Kanchan red-handed while he was taking the bribe of Rs.10,000 from the complainant.

Further investigations are underway, the CBI is now conducting searches of his residential premises and he will be produced before a Special CBI Court for remand.