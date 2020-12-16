CBI seeks more time for probe into Hathras rape case

Lucknow: The Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court on Wednesday fixed January 27 as the next date of hearing on the Hathras rape case after the CBI sought more time to conclude its investigation.

The CBI informed the court that it will take some more time to conclude the investigation and failed to file any status report of the probe.

The Bench of Justices Pankaj Mithal and Rajan Roy fixed January 27 as the next date of the hearing.

The CBI had on November 25 had furnished a status report of the rape case before the Bench and said the probe will be over by December 10.

The 19-year-old Hathras victim had died at a Delhi hospital a fortnight after her alleged rape by four men from her village on September 14.

She was cremated in the middle of the night in her village.

Her family members claimed that the cremation, which took place well past midnight, was without their consent and they were not allowed to bring home the body one last time.

