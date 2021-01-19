CBI seizes Rs 2.04 cr more in railway bribery case

New Delhi, Jan 19 : The CBI seized more than Rs 2 crore on Tuesday during follow-up searches in bribery cases involving senior Northeast Frontier Railway officers, taking total seizures to Rs 4.43 crore in last three days, officials said.

A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) official said here that the agency officials seized Rs 2.04 crore during searches at the office of ABCI Infrastructures Ltd in upscale Kailash Colony in south Delhi.

Besides cash, the CBI also seized several other things from the premises. The official said that certain items were removed by company officials and concealed at other place in Delhi.

The official said that CBI searches were carried out on Tuesday at several locations in Sikkim and Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur.

In the last two days, the CBI has arrested five persons from different locations.

On Sunday, a 1985-batch Indian Railway Engineering Service officer Mahendra Singh Chauhan, posted as Chief Administrative Officer (CAO)/Construction in NEF Railway in Assam’s Maligaon, was arrested from Guwahati. Private person Indra Singh and ABCI Infrastructures employee Bhupendra Rawat were arrested on Sunday from Dehradun with the bribe money.

On Monday, the CBI arrested Deputy Chief Engineer Hem Chand Borah and Assistant Executive Engineer Laxmi Kant Verma from Assam’s Guwahati.

The arrests came after the CBI registered a case against Chauhan, Borah, Verma, ABCI Infrastructures Pvt Ltd Director Pawan Baid, Rawat, Singh and other unknown persons under the IPC and Prevention of Corruption Act.

During earlier searches at 26 locations, including in Delhi, Uttarakhand, Assam, Tripura and West Bengal, Rs 2.39 crore was seized, including the bribe amount of Rs 1 crore that was changing hands in Dehradun.

The central agency also seized jewellery and property documents from places linked to the accused. “So far, Rs 4.43 have been seized in the case,” the official said.

Another CBI official said that more seizures are expected to be made in the days to come.

