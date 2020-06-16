CBI traces Rs 37.90 lakh in Odisha PNB scam

Bhubaneswar: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), here on Tuesday, claimed to have traced Rs 37.90 lakh from the locker of Kaushik Mohanty, a former director of Global Trading Solutions, allegedly involved in a Rs 32 crore bank loan fraud.

A CBI team detected Rs 37.90 lakh cash during the physical verification of Mohanty’s locker at a bank here.

The CBI registered cases against nine people, including four former senior branch employees and the management team of Global Trading Solutions, in the scam committed between 2010 and 2015.

The Station Square branch of Punjab National Bank (PNB) apparently advanced loans to the private firm in gross violation of norms.

Source: IANS

