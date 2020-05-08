CBSE announced new exam dates for Class 10th, 12th

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday announced the much awaited board exams dates pending class X, XII board examinations.

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said that class 10th and 12th board exams pending due to coronavirus pandemic will be conducted from July 1st to July 15th.

#WATCH CBSE will conduct pending class 10th and 12th board exams from July 1st to July 15th: Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal pic.twitter.com/JTW2067cvQ — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2020

The CBSE had last month announced that it will not be conducting the pending exams in foreign countries.

However, several representations and questions have been received from students who are concerned about their future prospects including admissions in foreign universities.

There are over 210 CBSE affiliated schools in 25 countries across the globe.

